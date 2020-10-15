Raleigh Lanier Johnson, 93, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, following complications from an automobile accident. Raleigh was a true servant of the Lord and was liked and respected by all who knew him. He was a kind and generous soul who was known for the fabulous vegetable gardens he grew every year for the sheer purpose of giving it all away.

Mr. Johnson was born Jan. 9, 1927, in Glennville, Ga., but lived most of his life in Brunswick, Georgia. He grew up in a farming family and loved riding his beloved horse, Prince, all over Glynn County when dirt roads were the norm. He was a graduate of Glynn Academy and served his country admirably with the United States Army in the 767 Tank Battalion in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He was serving in Nagasaki, Japan when World War II ended, having served as a tank driver/instructor, military police and M-1 rifle sharpshooter. He returned home, met his future wife at the Bijou Theater, married her in 1949, and began a long career at Brunswick Pulp and Paper Co.

Raleigh had many hobbies during his life, including riding his Harley, owning prize-winning hunting dogs, fishing, gardening and deer hunting. He was an active member of Glyndale Baptist Church and served in many capacities, including deacon. He was a member of the Glyndale Fishers of Men Class, Big Buck Hunting Club, Golden Harvest Seniors, Hardees Coffee Club, and Brunswick Pulp Retirees Club.

Survivors include his children, Debbie Yancey (Greg) and Robert "Chopper" Johnson; grandchildren, Daniel Yancey (Susan), Clint Johnson (Ashley Faust) and Ashley Carter (Jody); great-grandchildren, Allie Johnson, and Issie and Jody Carter Jr.; sisters, Cora Lee Hannah and Marjorie Flowers (Paul); and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Johnson was predeceased by his wife, Sammie Brewer Johnson; parents, Emmett Arthur Johnson and Luna Sharpe Johnson; brothers, Everett Johnson and Raymond Johnson; sisters, Marie Thrower and Ellaree Creech; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Johnson.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at Glyndale Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating. Please practice safe distancing in the church.

Due to COVID cautiousness, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

A private burial will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be Glyndale Baptist Church deacons, Fishers of Men Sunday School Class, Golden Harvest Seniors, Hardees Coffee Club members and special family friends Elizabeth Padgett and Lucy Yawn. The family thanks Lewis and Barbara Cochran, Bobby Miller, Ann Wiggins and John Adams for being special neighbors to Raleigh.

Memorial contributions may be made to Glyndale Baptist Church Building Fund, 132 Butler Drive, Brunswick, GA 31523, or to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

