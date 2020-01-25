Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Raleigh West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raleigh West Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raleigh West Jr. Obituary
Raleigh West Jr.

Raleigh West Jr., of Jones, died Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at St. James AME Church, in Jones, with burial in First Anderson Grove Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his siblings, Henry West, Jacob (Mary) West, Syntel (Mable) West, Johnnie Mae West and Pastor Mose (Lisa) West; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 25, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raleigh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -