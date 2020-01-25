|
|
Raleigh West Jr.
Raleigh West Jr., of Jones, died Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at St. James AME Church, in Jones, with burial in First Anderson Grove Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his siblings, Henry West, Jacob (Mary) West, Syntel (Mable) West, Johnnie Mae West and Pastor Mose (Lisa) West; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 25, 2020
