Ralph Motton



Ralph Motton died Oct. 22 at his residence.



A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 4995 U.S. Highway 17 North.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Face covering should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



The procession will leave from 2700 Albany St.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, October 30, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store