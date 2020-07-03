Ralph Pierno
Capt. Ralph Pierno, 72, of Woodbine, died suddenly on Monday morning, June 29, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, Camden Campus.
Capt. Pierno was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Angelo Pierno and Lucille Pierno Sherkle, and made Woodbine his home for the past several years. He served his country faithfully and honorably in the United States Navy as a naval aviator and combat pilot. He was the Commander of American Legion Post 170, in Kingsland, Ga.
Capt. Pierno is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Donna Anderson Pierno of Woodbine, Ga.; a son, Michael Ralph Pierno of New Orleans, La., and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Allison Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private committal service will be held in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
The full obituary is posted and sympathy may be expressed at www.allisonmemorialchapelandfuneralhome.com
Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 3, 2020