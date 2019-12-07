|
William Walker
Dr. William Ralph Walker, formerly of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2019. in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Dr. Walker was born June 9, 1923, in Atlanta, Ga. He grew up in the Virginia Highlands area of Atlanta, and was an active member of Peachtree Christian Church during that time. He also spent many summers with his Aunt Tee and Uncle George at their summer home on East Beach, on St. Simons Island. He graduated from Boys High in Atlanta, Ga. After high school, Dr. Walker served in the U.S. Army, training as a surgical medical technician during World War II.
After the service, Dr. Walker attended the University of Georgia, and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He graduated four years later from the Southern College of Optometry, in Memphis, Tenn., where he met his beautiful wife, Bettye. In 1950, he moved to Greensboro, Ga., and practiced optometry there for 45 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, and Boy Scout Master for Troop 222. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs and playing tennis, and he and Bettye enjoyed many friendships while in Greensboro. It was there that he affectionately received his nickname "Billy Pitts."
Dr. Walker retired in 1995, and moved to St. Simons Island, Ga. He continued to practice optometry there part-time, well into his mid-80s, as well as enjoying tennis and yard work. He was a lifelong member of the Georgia Optometric Association (GOA). Dr. Walker is believed to have held one of the longest active optometry licenses in the State of Georgia.
In July of 2019, Bill and Bettye moved to Sweetgrass Village Assisted Living community in Mount Pleasant, S.C., to be near their daughter, Suelynne Parker.
Dr. Walker is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Bettye Walker of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; sons, Brent Walker of Savannah, Ga., Tim Walker and wife Nancy of Suwannee, Ga., and Scott Walker and wife Anne of Lilburn, Ga.; and daughter, Suelynne Parker and husband Tom of Mount Pleasant, S.C. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Thomas Parker, Emily Parker, Caroline Walker and William Walker.
Many special thanks to the staff at Sweetgrass Village and Regency Southern Care Hospice for their loving care.
A memorial service for immediate family was held Dec. 3, 2019, at Sweetgrass Village, and officiated by hospice chaplain, the Rev. Anthony Nicholas.
If so desired, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or , in Memphis, Tenn.
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 7, 2019