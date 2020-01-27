|
Ramona Amerson
Ramona Chaney Amerson, 90, died on Jan. 24 at the Senior Care Center in Brunswick after a long illness.
Ramona was born on Nov. 20, 1929, to James Albert Chaney and Pearl Marsh Chaney. While Ramona lived in Columbus, she worked at St Francis Hospital as a nurse before retiring and becoming a resident at Senior Care Center in Brunswick. She brought her caring, loving spirit with her as she made many more lasting friendships in her eight years there.
Ramona loved her beloved guitar as she sang and played for years to her many friends and acquaintances along the way. Her love for animals and others less fortunate than her were always noticed by her gentle and caring spirit.
Survivors include her son James Amerson of Gainesville, Fla., her brother James Bob Chaney and his wife Boni Ray Chaney of St Simons Island.
A special thank you to Dr. William Grubb, Heartland Hospice and the many caregivers at the Senior Care Center where she was loved and cherished by all. She will be missed.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 27, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 27, 2020