Randall Lynn Glover
Randall Glover

Randall Lynn Glover, 56, of Waynesville, died Wednesday at his daughter's residence.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Atkinson Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Trey Keene officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are recommended and social-distancing protocols will be enforced for those who attend.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta.

The Brunswick News, September 11, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
