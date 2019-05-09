Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Randy Azreal Reed

Randy Azreal Reed Obituary
Randy Reed

Randy Azreal Reed, 58, died May 2 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A celebration of Mr. Reed?s life, with military honors, will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.

Following the service, the family will receive friends at a catered reception.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, are in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 9, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on May 9, 2019
