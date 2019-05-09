|
Randy Reed
Randy Azreal Reed, 58, died May 2 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A celebration of Mr. Reed?s life, with military honors, will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.
Following the service, the family will receive friends at a catered reception.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, are in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 9, 2019
