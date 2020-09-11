Randy Lamb



The Rev. Jimmy Randell "Randy" Lamb left this earth Sept. 7 to join our heavenly Father, his precious daughter, his father and a host of other much-loved relatives in heaven.



He is survived by his wife, Krissy Lamb of Brunswick, Ga.; his mother, Susan K. Lamb of Live Oak, Fla.; sisters Kathy Lamb Hals, Live Oak, Fla. and Sherry Lamb Burnette (Carlton), Madison, Fla.; brother Roy Lamb, Louisville, KY; Nieces, Shelly Monroe, Katie Burnette, and one nephew, CJ Burnette, as well as a large and loving family of aunts, uncles and many cousins in the Lamb/Kelly families along with his Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch "brothers." He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Casey Joy Lamb, age 11, in 1999 and his father, Jimmy F. Lamb, in 2011. He was the grandson of the late Rev. Jack and SA Lamb of Mayo, the late Jimmie and Lucille Reischman of Madison and the late Aldine W. Knight of Waycross, Ga. and New Orleans.



Randy, 58, was a resident of Brunswick, Georgia where he had resided since 1993. He was also a former resident of Valrico, Fla. and grew up in Live Oak, Fla., spending more than two years living with his parents at the Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch where his father was farm manager.



He was the pastor of New Day Christian Fellowship in Brunswick.



A lifetime professional gospel singer, he began singing with his sister Kathy at age nine when they formed the "Hallelujah Singers." Later Randy formed a mixed quartet under the same group name, while taking on the manager/bass positions as they ministered over the southeast. Randy later joined the gospel group Deliverance, a semi-pro group that cut two albums and traveled extensively appearing with such famous groups as the Hemphills, Hinsons, Inspirations, Dixie Echoes, Rex Nelon and many others. He played bass guitar for the Good News Quartet, later joined the New Horizons, which cut one gospel album. At his death he was the bass singer with the gospel group Isaiah 61 of Brunswick, GA, whose music is played all over the gospel stations in the US and overseas. He was also deeply involved in gospel promotion, helping promote the Hinsons, Hemphills, Dixie Echoes, Hoppers, Mid-South Boys and others.



In 1983 Randy joined Westwood Baptist Church in Live Oak and was soon called into the ministry, attending Luther Rice Bible College before accepting a full-time position at Southside Baptist Church in Live Oak as minister of music and youth. He later went to First Baptist Church in Valrico, Fla. as minister of youth education and evangelism. He left in 1988 to pursue full-time youth and music evangelism, traveling, conducting music and speaking in over 400 revival crusades all across America and other countries with evangelist Tim Williams of Williams Evangelistic Ministries in Atlanta, Ga. an evangelistic group who preached to thousands, many of whom gave their lives to Christ. Randy also served as assistant director of Power Charge Youth Camps each summer across the southeastern United States and as assistant director of Power Life Adult Camp with evangelist Rick Coram for 10 years, of Rick Coram Ministries, Jacksonville, Fl.



He later was called to Northside Baptist Church in Brunswick, Ga, as youth director where he became affiliated with various county, state and national law enforcement agencies, serving law enforcement officers and their families while holding his full-time job at Northside.



In April 2004 Randy was sworn in by Georgia Gov. Sonny Purdue as one of 25 Homeland Security Chaplains for Georgia. Randy was an on-duty chaplain for the G-8 Summit held at St. Simons Island, Ga. in June of 2004.



After leaving Northside he oversaw the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in southeast Georgia for several years before starting New Day Christian Fellowship Church.



Randy was the recipient of an honorary Captain's badge from the Georgia State Patrol, a Sergeant's badge as Chaplain for the Glynn County Police Department, Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff's Department, and Georgia Department of Natural Resources for his work with these agencies. Through these ministries Randy touched scores of Law Enforcement Officers, firemen, their families and other community contacts to bring God's word to them. Randy's use of his testimony to junior and senior high students over the years won the support of scores of school principals and former FSU Coach Bobby Bowden and Mark Richt, former Coach for UGA, who spoke to many athletes and kids over the years. Randy was also a licensed nuisance trapper for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for trapping alligators, snakes and large lizards, often assisting local and state agencies.



Funeral services will be held in Live Oak Saturday, Sept. 12, at Westwood Baptist Church Family Life Center with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. followed by burial at The City of Live Oak Cemetery. All CDC precautions must be observed to include social distancing, so please wear a mask to the church and burial services. A Memorial Gospel sing is planned to honor Randy, Friday, September 25, 2020 At New Life Sanctuary, 940 Harry Driggers Blvd, Brunswick Georgia, 31525, at a time to be announced.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 11, 2020



