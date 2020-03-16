|
|
Randy Wiggins
Randy Lynn Wiggins, 62, died Thursday. A lifelong resident of Glynn County, Mr. Wiggins was born April 26, 1958, to the late Thomas Wiggins and the late Betty Baggs Wiggins. He was a 1976 graduate of Glynn Academy. Wiggins also served in the Georgia Army National Guard. He was employed with Atlanta Gas Light Company from which he retired. Wiggins was a member of Arco Methodist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Wiggins was also an avid Georgia Bulldogs and NASCAR fan.
In addition to his parents, Wiggins was preceded in death by his son Christopher Wiggins; and his sister and brother-in-law Edith and George Ebberwein.
Survivors include his loving wife Bonnie Wiggins; granddaughter Makaila Newell, two brothers Kent Wiggins and Larry Wiggins (Candy); mother-in-law Myrtle Durrance; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mr. Wiggin's life will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Kessler and Rev. Wesley DeVerger officiating.
The family extends a special thank you to Affinis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Affinis Hospice, 248 NE Broad St. Jesup, Georgia, 31546.
Arrangements entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 16, 2020
