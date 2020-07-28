Raymond Adams
Mr. Raymond Adams, age 91, left this world to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ on July 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family and Hospice of the Golden Isles members.
Mr. Adams was born to his proud parents, Lonzo Adams and Elizabeth Turner Adams on August 12, 1928.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, and seven sisters.
Mr. Adams is best known for serving his country from 1946-1949 in the US Air Force and from 1951-1954 in the US Army. Mr. Adams held the rank of sergeant, First Cook and Master Baker. He was stationed at many bases in the United States along with bases in Alaska, Japan and Korea during World War II.
Mr. Adams is also known for his work with the General Service of Administration at the US Post Office in downtown Brunswick, GA where he was employed for twenty seven years.
Mr. Adams married the love of his life, Helen Thompson on February 1, 1953. They remained happy together for more than 67 years.
His survivors include his loving wife, Helen Adams; his oldest daughter, Mary Ann Adams Aldridge (husband the late Darrell Aldridge) all of Brunswick, GA; his youngest daughter, Teresa Adams Watson (husband Terry); two granddaughters, Christa Watson Tousinau (husband, Kyle, son, ben, and daughter, Sadie) and his youngest granddaughter, Callie Watson Comeaux (husband, Chris, daughters, Rileigh and Reese) all of Slidell, LA. Mr. Adams also has many nieces and nephews in Brunswick, Baxley, Jesup, Atlanta and Jacksonville, FL. His favorite nephew is and has always been, Leon Adams (Debra) of Brunswick, GA. His Favorite niece is and has always been, Martha Loretta Thompson (the late Wayne Thompson). Mr. Adams had the privilege of walking Loretta down the aisle when she became the bride of Wayne in a marriage that lasted more than 54 years.
Mr. Adams was a most loving husband, father, and friend. He went home to be with his Heavenly Father with joy and peace in his heart. He was loved and adored by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a faithful, loyal, trusting, and hardworking gentleman. He stood for what was true and right. He fought for what needed fighting for and loved with his whole heart. He will forever be remembered, loved, and missed by family and friends.
Mr. Adams will always be remembered for the beautiful roses that he grew in his garden at his home. Mr. Adams gave his youngest daughter the nick name, "Shorty", the nick name will forever remain in our memories and hearts.
The family would also like to give special recognition to the outstanding and caring friend, Joel Mills. Also for him helping to construct the patio, maintaining the patio furniture and flowers that were presented to Mr. Adams on Father's Day 2020. The family would like to also give a heartfelt thank you to his loving and courageous Registered Nurse Hailey Davis along with his most cherished CNA Margaret Armstrong, both of Hospice of the Golden Isles. The team from Hospice of the golden Isles were loving, caring and professional. They also became our friends and family.
This contract was found in Mr. Adams belongings on July 24, 2020.
My Contract with Jesus Christ
Romans 10-9
"That if thou shall confess with thy mouth the Lord
Jesus, and shall believe in thine heart that God has raised Him from the dead, thou shall be saved."
Lord Jesus, I believe you died for me, and was raised from the dead. I believe you are alive today to save me from my sins. I here and now open the door to my heart. Come into my life and forgive my sins and save me.
I receive you into my life right now.
Raymond Adams
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public services at this time. A private family graveside service will be held in Palmetto Cemetery.
In lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made in Raymond Adam's memory to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 3125; www.hospice.me
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 28, 2020