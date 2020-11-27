Raymond Davis



Raymond Davis died Nov. 21 at his residence.



Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St. A walk-through viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St. Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed. The procession will leave from Brunswick Funeral Home.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, November 27, 2020



