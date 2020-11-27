1/
Raymond Davis
1931 - 2020
Raymond Davis

Raymond Davis died Nov. 21 at his residence.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St. A walk-through viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St. Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed. The procession will leave from Brunswick Funeral Home.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 27, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
