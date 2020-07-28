1/1
Raymond Davis Ray
Raymond Ray

Raymond Davis Ray, of Brunswick, ascended into his heavenly home on July 23, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Adams Ray of Brunswick; and stepdaughter, Laura Freund of Nahunta; along with family from Glennville, Ga., including his uncle, Joe Critch; brother, Dwayne Ray; nephew, Alan Knight; niece, Lynn Ray; along with grandniece and grandnephew, Taylor Knight and Payton Knight, children of Pastor Jerry Knight of Glennville.

Raymond was born March 9, 1943, to Calvin and Lois Ray of Glennville, by whom he is preceded in death, along with his siblings, Janice and Robert; and aunts, Louise and Eloise.

Raymond worked for the Sea Island Co. for 33 years as the supervisor of the butcher shop, cutting meat for many different chefs and teaching many apprentices who he helped train for a future career in the culinary arts.

Raymond was also a veteran, having served in the Georgia National Guard.

This world will truly miss this big-hearted gentle man, who could always be counted on for his wisdom and help. Raymond was skilled in many ways, and was no stranger to a hammer and saw or even a pair of scissors if someone needed a haircut, but was unable to pay a barber.

A memorial service for Raymond will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, in Glennville.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 28, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Homes Glennville Chapel
206 N Veterans Blvd
Glennville, GA 30427
(912) 654-2060
