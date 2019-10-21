Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Piney Grove Church of God Cemetery
Odum, GA
Raymond Douglas Ogden Obituary
Raymond Douglas Ogden, 77, of Brunswick, passed away October 17, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, 1:00 PM, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Rev. James R. Lord officiating. Graveside services will be held Monday, 3:30 PM, at Piney Grove Church of God Cemetery in Odum with Ricky Cason, Michael Rawling, Willie Lane, James Lane, Jon Thompson, and Price McLain serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Brother Ronnie Clark, Clarkie Wiggins, Jr., Earl Ellis, Delmar Fennell, Penny Smith, Ronnie Stephens, Dwight Vowles, Friends, classmates, and team members of University of Alabama Class of 1964.

Coming from Odum, Mr. Ogden had lived in Brunswick for the past 17 years, and was a graduate of Wayne County High School, 1964 graduate of the University of Alabama where he played football all four years, also playing professional football with the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and the Chicago Bears. After retirement from the NFL, he moved back home to Odum, where he purchased a farm, to raise cattle and grow crops. He was a member of the Piney Grove Church of God of Odum, and attended Sterling Church of God in Brunswick.

Survivors include his wife, his mother, his sisters, his children, his grandchildren, and numerous cousins.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Staff of Hospice of the Golden Isles, and in-home caretakers, Donald Banks, Jesaca Campbell, and Rashieka Flowers.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
