Raymond Russell Jr.
Raymond "Ray" Rufus Russell, Jr., 77, of Raybon, passed away Thursday at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Sinclair and Rev. Rusty Bryan officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 3 p.m.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.
The Brunswick News, August 3, 2019
