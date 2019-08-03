Home

Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Raymond Rufus "Ray" Russell Jr.

Raymond Rufus "Ray" Russell Jr. Obituary
Raymond Russell Jr.

Raymond "Ray" Rufus Russell, Jr., 77, of Raybon, passed away Thursday at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Sinclair and Rev. Rusty Bryan officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

The Brunswick News, August 3, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 3, 2019
