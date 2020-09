Rebecca MillerRebecca Miller, 95, of St. Simons Island, died Sunday at the George and Margaret Morris Center in Jacksonville, Fla.The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home, 2005 G St., in Brunswick.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Martin Funeral Home, www.martinsfuneralhomellc.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, September 11, 2020