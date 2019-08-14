|
Rebecca N. Ferguson
Rebecca A. Noble-Ferguson, 72, of McIntosh County, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Oxford, Ga. surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Jan. 19, 1947, to the late Eli Noble Sr. and Agnes Smith-Noble, in Darien, Ga. Rebecca was educated and graduated from Todd Grant High School in the Class of 1964. She furthered her education by attending Albany State College and College of Coastal Georgia, where she received her bachelor's degree in education, and then on to Georgia Southern, where she received her master's degree in education. Rebecca also received her doctorate degree in theology from Dominion Faith Bible College in Darien, Ga., under the leadership of Bishop Kenny Knight. She was a proud member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
Her employment history extends back to working at Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, and she was an educator at Risley Middle School where she taught English Language Arts and social studies before retiring from the Glynn County School System in 2007. Rebecca was a former member of Christ Is All Christian Center under the leadership of Pastor Maurice Roberts in Brunswick, Ga. Rebecca loved crocheting, reading, working puzzles, cooking and spending time with her family.
Rebecca was preceded in death by both parents, Eli and Agnes Smith-Noble Sr.; and three siblings, Elizabeth Noble-Stewart, Kathy Noble-McCormick and Terry Adams.
Those left to cherish her memory include her three loving daughters, Teresca Ferguson, St. Petersburg, Fla., Tanya Blackshear, Townsend, Ga., and Chitre Legette, Oxford, Ga.; six grandchildren, Antonio Clark, Khalil Ferguson, Airyana Ferguson, Jasmine Reynolds, Khamiya Blackshear, Jalen Reynolds; her great-grandchild, Khason Ferguson; five brothers, Eli (Thelma) Noble Jr., Bear Creek, Pa., George (Valerie) Noble, Charlotte, N.C., William (Sheila) Noble Sr., Darien, Ga., Ralph (Eula Bell) Noble, Capital Heights, Md., Henry Noble, Darien, Ga.; a devoted nephew, William Noble Jr., Glenville, W.Va..; close friends, Mary Etta Smith, St. Marys, Ga., and Earlene Lemon of Darien, Ga.; as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The wake will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Darien Funeral Home, 1000 C A Divillars St., Darien, Ga.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Zion Center, 1111 Johnson Road, Townsend, Ga., 31331, with interment to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery, Darien, Ga.
Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc., Jesup, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 14, 2019