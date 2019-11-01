Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Reginald Barry Ghioto

Reginald Barry Ghioto Obituary
Reggie Ghioto

Reginald Barry Ghioto, 69, of St. Simons Island, peacefully entered into God's loving arms on Wednesday at his residence.

Reggie was born on March 25, 1950, in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Ralph C. Ghioto, Sr. and Christine S. Ghioto. He was a graduate of Bishop Kenny High School and Jacksonville University. Reggie was also a member of Alpha Kappa Psi.

He made his home on St. Simons Island for 35 years and was recently employed as a mortgage loan originator for Ameris Bank.

Reggie is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Kathryn D. Ghioto of St. Simons Island; four children and son-in-law, Lindsay (Ghioto) and Woody Kennedy of Summerville, SC, Maggie Ghioto, Sam Ghioto, and Emmy Ghioto all of St. Simons Island; three brothers, Ralph Ghioto, Jr. of Tampa, Fla., Bob Ghioto and wife Diane of St. Simons Island, and Rodney Ghioto and wife Lynne of Orlando, Fla., a sister, Kathy DeLoach of St. Simons Island, a sister-in-law Pat Ghioto of St. Peters, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Ghioto. Reggie dearly loved his family and was a true friend to many, as he never met a stranger. He enjoyed golf, fishing and Yankees baseball. Reggie constantly exuded a passion for life with a contagious laugh and a heart of gold.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at St. William Catholic Church, with Monsignor John Kenneally officiating. An inurnment is to immediately follow in the St. William Columbarium.

Memorials may be made to The .

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 1, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 1, 2019
