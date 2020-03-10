|
|
Rem Johnston Sr.
On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Remington "Rem Johnny" Johnston Sr. passed away at the age of 90 in his home.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. William Catholic Church, with Monsignor John Kenneally officiating.
Rem was born July 27, 1929, in Washington, D.C., to Helene Remington of Chestertown, N.Y., and Col. James Franklin Johnston, M.D., of Selma, Ala. After graduating from Georgia Tech, Rem was commissioned by the U.S. Army to Schweinfurt, Germany, as a Second Lieutenant in the 16th Infantry Regiment, L Company. This is where he met and married his late wife of 55 years, Catherine "Kay" Lower, of Rochester, N.Y.
Rem was an industrial engineer for 40 years, and upon retirement he moved to St. Simons Island, Ga. He was an avid golfer, and active in the community. He was a Paul Harris Fellow, and dedicated member of Rotary. He especially enjoyed his meetings of the "Romeos" (Retired Old Men Eating Out) and "Beer is Here." He was also active in his church community of St. William Catholic Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Johnston of St. Simons Island, Ga.; three children, Marihelene (Hal) Byer of Carlsbad, Calif., Joanne (Edward) Stokes of Cornelius, N.C., and Remington Johnson Jr. of Cornelius, N.C.; two stepchildren, Chris Vogt (Lisa) and Kathy (Omar) Osta; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Rem was a devoted husband, loving father, a wonderful sibling and a true lover of dogs, especially Bella.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 10, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 10, 2020