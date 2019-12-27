Home

Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Rena Mae Williams

Rena Mae Williams Obituary
Rena Mae Williams

Rena Mae Williams died Dec. 13 at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Holiness Church, 1010 Amherst St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.

The procession will leave from 1021 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 27, 2019
