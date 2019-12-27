|
Rena Mae Williams
Rena Mae Williams died Dec. 13 at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Holiness Church, 1010 Amherst St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.
The procession will leave from 1021 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, December 27, 2019
