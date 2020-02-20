Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
1961 - 2020
Michelle Latham

Michelle Renee Latham, 58, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

Michelle's family will celebrate her life in a private service at a later date.

Michelle was born June 10, 1961, in Brunswick, was a 1979 graduate of Glynn Academy and worked at Southland Market. She enjoyed the beach, loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her parents, Wilkes and Clara Latham; siblings, Tommy Latham, Cindy Barnett (Jerry), Randy Latham, Linda Taylor (Scott) and Eddie Landon, all of Brunswick, Matt Landon (Karon) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Ann Latham (Diane) of Live Oak, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to No Kill Glynn County or WAGS.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 20, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 20, 2020
