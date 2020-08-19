1/
Rheba Burch Mathis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rheba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rheba Mathis

Rheba Burch Mathis, of Brunswick, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Ware County, Ga., to Ira Burch and Idonur Cowan Burch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doyle Mathis; brothers, Ewen (Nina), Eidson and Virgil (Miriam); and brother-in-law, Wilbur. She is survived by her twin sister, Retha Brown; son, Douglas Mathis; daughter, Deborah Vergnolle (Nasser Srouji); grandson, John Vergnolle; granddaughters, Christie Bloodworth (Jacob) and Sallie Mathis; and several nephews and nieces.

Rheba was a graduate of Nicholls (Ga.) High School and Berry College. She retired after teaching 30 years in Georgia public schools. After retirement, she lived in Coastal Georgia, where she was a longtime volunteer in the gift shop at Southeast Georgia Health System, receiving recognition as a volunteer of the year.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Cross Roads Church, in Cumming, Ga.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 19, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parrott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved