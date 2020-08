Rheba Mathis

Rheba MathisRheba Burch Mathis, of Brunswick, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a brief illness.She was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Ware County, Ga., to Ira Burch and Idonur Cowan Burch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doyle Mathis; brothers, Ewen (Nina), Eidson and Virgil (Miriam); and brother-in-law, Wilbur. She is survived by her twin sister, Retha Brown; son, Douglas Mathis; daughter, Deborah Vergnolle (Nasser Srouji); grandson, John Vergnolle; granddaughters, Christie Bloodworth (Jacob) and Sallie Mathis; and several nephews and nieces.Rheba was a graduate of Nicholls (Ga.) High School and Berry College. She retired after teaching 30 years in Georgia public schools. After retirement, she lived in Coastal Georgia, where she was a longtime volunteer in the gift shop at Southeast Georgia Health System, receiving recognition as a volunteer of the year.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Cross Roads Church, in Cumming, Ga.Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com . Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, August 19, 2020