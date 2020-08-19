Rheba Mathis
Rheba Burch Mathis, of Brunswick, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Ware County, Ga., to Ira Burch and Idonur Cowan Burch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doyle Mathis; brothers, Ewen (Nina), Eidson and Virgil (Miriam); and brother-in-law, Wilbur. She is survived by her twin sister, Retha Brown; son, Douglas Mathis; daughter, Deborah Vergnolle (Nasser Srouji); grandson, John Vergnolle; granddaughters, Christie Bloodworth (Jacob) and Sallie Mathis; and several nephews and nieces.
Rheba was a graduate of Nicholls (Ga.) High School and Berry College. She retired after teaching 30 years in Georgia public schools. After retirement, she lived in Coastal Georgia, where she was a longtime volunteer in the gift shop at Southeast Georgia Health System, receiving recognition as a volunteer of the year.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Cross Roads Church, in Cumming, Ga.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com
. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 19, 2020