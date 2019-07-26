|
|
Richard Settlemoir
Richard Dwayne Settlemoir, 70, of St. Simons Island, passed away on July 23, 2019, surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.
Rich was born in Kennett, Mo., on Sept 10, 1948. He was a graduate of Ainsworth High School in Flint, Mich., and Emory Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., with a bachelor's degree in aeronautical science. Rich was a professional pilot for 38 years, flying to every state in the Union, and 86 countries. He was a member of the Ancient Order of the Quiet Birdmen, a unique associate of aviators, and the Experimental Aircraft Association. Rich was also a member of Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, on St. Simons Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Richard Settlemoir and Allie Ester Pate Settlemoir.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Diane McConnell Settlemoir; daughter, Lisa Catherine Settlemoir and fianc Chad Wilcox; son, Richard Matthew Settlemoir and wife Danielle; grandsons, Ryan Michael Hayes and Richard Alexander Settlemoir, sisters, Annette Morse and Shelly Martin; brother, Keith Settlemoir and wife Marylin; along with a nephew, nieces, cousins and special friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, Ga. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Danny Grace.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the .
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 26, 2019
