Richard McKinna Sr.
Mr. Richard Graham McKinna Sr., 92, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into eternal rest May 17, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Born in Bonifay, Fla., he was the son of Richard Koonce McKinna and Mollie Murphy McKinna, both deceased. Richard was also preceded in death by his wife, Zeva Anita McKinna; a daughter, Anita Ruth McKinna; and a son, Gregory Alva McKinna. He was the last of six children, Evelyn Rhyne, Effie Bennett, Daisy Reynolds, Virginia Majors and Gordon McKinna.
Born Nov. 5, 1927, in Bonifay, Fla., Richard spent most of his life in Brunswick, Ga., with the love of his life, Zeva. Richard was retired from the Hercules plant, in Brunswick, Ga.
Richard loved to fish and was an avid golfer and member of the Brunswick Country Club. He and Zeva both were popular local artists and frequently shared their craft at arts and craft shows. He was also involved with the United Way program in Brunswick.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Beth M. Carroll (Charles); and his son, Richard McKinna Jr. (Roxanne); a granddaughter, Erin Carroll Young (Shane); and a grandson, Trevor Charles Carroll (Erin); and four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Young, Hayden Young, Sydney Young and Charlotte Carroll.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date.
The family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 20, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 20, 2020.