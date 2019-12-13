|
Richard Rogers
Richard Heath Rogers, 87, of Lake Sinclair, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
A native of Los Angeles, Calif., Richard was born on March 9, 1932, to the late Roger William Rogers and the late Helen Josephine Heath Rogers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Rogers. Richard had lived at Lake Sinclair since 2000, having moved to the area from St. Simons Island. He retired as an Intelligence Officer for the U.S. State Department. Richard was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Milledgeville.
Richard is survived by his wife, Dianna Rogers of Lake Sinclair; and his son, John William (and Maria Noel) Rogers of Johns Creek.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the , 1349 W. Peachtree St., NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA 30309, or to Helping Hands c/o Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 754, Milledgeville, GA 31059-0754.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.williamsfuneralhome.net
Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville is in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 13, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 13, 2019