Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schmitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Henry "Dick" Schmitt

Send Flowers
Richard Henry "Dick" Schmitt Obituary
Richard Schmitt

Richard "Dick" Henry Schmitt, 92, of Trudie, died Wednesday at his residence.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Nahunta United Methodist Church, with Pastor Rebecca Ramsey officiating.

Burial will follow in Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 24, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.