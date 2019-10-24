|
Richard Schmitt
Richard "Dick" Henry Schmitt, 92, of Trudie, died Wednesday at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Nahunta United Methodist Church, with Pastor Rebecca Ramsey officiating.
Burial will follow in Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 24, 2019
