Richard Schmitt
Richard "Dick" Henry Schmitt, 92, of Trudie, died Wednesday at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Nahunta United Methodist Church, with Pastor Rebecca Ramsey officiating.
Burial will follow in Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 25, 2019
