Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Nahunta United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Richard Henry "Dick" Schmitt


192 - 2019
Richard Henry "Dick" Schmitt Obituary
Richard Schmitt

Richard "Dick" Henry Schmitt, 92, of Trudie, died Wednesday at his residence.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Nahunta United Methodist Church, with Pastor Rebecca Ramsey officiating.

Burial will follow in Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 25, 2019
