Richard Hudson



Richard Lavon Hudson died July 21 at Memorial health in Savannah.



Limited graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in First Anderson Grove Cemetery, 140 Retreat Road, Riceboro.



Walk through will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.



He is survived by his parents Beverly Brown Hudson and Richard Williams, children Zana, Zimora, Richard and Ridge, siblings Tamara, Darkova, Mario,and Barriien and other relatives.



Masks and social distancing will be required to attend viewing and service.



Darien Funeral home in charge of arrangements.



The Brunswick News, July 27, 2020



