Rick Tyrer
A brief illness took away the earthly life of Richard Lee "Rick" Tyrer Tuesday evening, July 23, 2019. Though Rick's life here on Earth was brief, he lived it to the fullest. He worked hard, played hard and loved even harder.
Rick was born June 6, 1961, in Jacksonville, Fla., son of Bob and Lynn Tyrer. He was a beautiful child, a cute kid, and went on to be a handsome man. He graduated from Brunswick High, and immediately went into the electrical business. He always joked that he was best electrician in town. He has worked for Malone Electric for the past 25 years. Rick was a Baptist. He made a profession of his faith as a youngster, and was baptized at Glyndale Baptist Church. Rick was a talented guitarist. His favorite times were with his boys and his friends sitting around the bonfire singing and playing and sharing his life with those he loved. Rick loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Rick's three sons, Jake, Evan and Cole, were so special to him. He had many funny stories he shared about "My Three Sons." His favorite was when they decided to finger paint the walls with grape jelly. Rick had a quick wit and always had a smile and a joke to tell.
Survivors include his sons, Jake, Evan and Cole Tyrer; mother, Lynn Tyrer; a brother, Robbie Tyrer; aunts, Ann Smith and Sue Moran; an uncle, Ralph Moody; a very dear friend, Allison Cox; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or Glyndale Baptist Church Building Fund.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, with the memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ken Creekmore and Monique Groover-Cothern officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Paseur, Mike Malone and the employees of Malone Electric.
You are asked to wear casual clothes, a big smile and a song in your feet for Rick.
In conclusion, Rick, we love you and will always miss you and as we look up in the sky tonight, we know the stars are brighter because they are now in your care.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 26, 2019