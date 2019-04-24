Richard Osburn



Richard Bruce Osburn, 80, of Brunswick, departed this life Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Chapel Park Cemetery with Clayton Edgy officiating.



Blake Osburn, Zachary Osburn, Anthony Marcello, John Miller, Curtis Osburn and Richard Dubuc will serve as pallbearers.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



Born Aug. 12, 1938, in Fort Bragg, N.C., to the late Henry O. and Nellie P. Osburn, he retired as E9 BTCM U.S. Navy and also retired from Georgia Power.



Mr. Osburn had been a resident of Glynn County since 1976. He enjoyed researching genealogy and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Kenneth Osburn.



Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Marie Osburn of Brunswick; five children, Dawn Marcello and husband, Anthony, of Rhode Island, Kevin Osburn and wife, Karen, of Brunswick, Christopher Osburn and wife, Patsy, of St. Marys, Jeanine Osburn of Brunswick and Holly Bennett and husband, John, of Decatur; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; a sister, Virginia Miller of Florence, S.C.; and a brother, Eugene Osburn of Gainesville, Fla.



