Richard Rainey
1958 - 2020
Richard Rainey

Richard Rainey, of Waynesville, Ga., passed away the evening of Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 61, in Jacksonville, Fla., after a lengthy battle with cancer he lost to the COVID virus.

He was born Aug. 12, 1958, in Anderson, S.C., to Theron Bannister Rainey and the late Virginia Sanders Rainey.

After leaving his hometown, he moved to Brunswick, Ga., in 1987. He certified as an unrestricted master air condition and circuit electrician. With that certification, he ran his own HVACC company. He worked for Southeast Georgia Health System for many years. He worked for Coastal Pines Technical College as an industrial systems technology instructor. He taught many subjects, including applied physics, to Navy personnel at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base.

Rickey was an avid Clemson Tigers fan; he enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, music, life and most importantly, God. He was also an Eagle Scout. His passion was rabbit hunting with his beloved beagles. He was a big supporter and friend of GHFF. He was a published author for American Beagler Magazine for 10 years.

Rickey touched so many people's lives. He was truly one-of-a-kind, with an incredible sense of humor.

Rickey is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Sanders Rainey; and wife, Donna Tipton Rainey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Rainey of Waynesville; father, Theron Rainey of Anderson, S.C.; daughter, Christy Rainey; grandson, Dylan (Brooke) Taylor; and sister, Sheron (Jack) Wallace. Rickey was blessed to have had additional family, including several children, Chad Mobley, Erica Mobley, Jennifer Kreg (Michael) and Allison Crosby (Jamey); three grandchildren, Lillian, Cassie and Blair; and two great-grandchildren, Cambreigh and Kinlee. He was known as "Papa Rickey" to all the grandchildren. He had several additional family members, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and was a friend to everyone he met.

A virtual visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Joe Carr officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

To watch the virtual service, visit Susan Rainey's Facebook Live.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 17, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
