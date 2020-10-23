1/
Richard Raleigh "Dick" Fields
Richard Fields

Richard R. "Dick" Fields, 88, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home.

He is survived by sons Kent Edward of Boulder, Colo., Brian Paul (Shannon) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Randall Patrick of Seattle, Wash.; four grandchildren, Patrick, Morgan, Kiley and Reid; his sister, Grace Gross of Tarzana, Calif.; and four nieces. He is preceded in death by his son, Richard Christopher; and brother, Frank.

A native of New York, he served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, earned a degree from City College of New York and his M.B.A. from New York University. He served as an equity research analyst on Wall Street for many years and was a member of the New York Stock Exchange. He relocated with his family to Atlanta, Ga. in the mid 1970s and moved to Brunswick in the mid 1990s, where he resided until his death. During his life he served a variety of community organizations, including scouting, the Atlanta Union Mission and the Knights of Columbus. A private funeral service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Darien, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, tribute donations in his memory can be made to Morningstar Children & Family Services Inc., Brunswick, Ga. (www.morningstarcfs.org/donate)

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 23, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 23, 2020.
