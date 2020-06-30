Richard Gomes
Richard S. Gomes, 62, of Brunswick, died Monday at his residence.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Chapman Funeral Home, with a reception to follow.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 30, 2020
