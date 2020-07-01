Richard Gomes



Richard Stanislaus Gomes, 62, of Brunswick, passed away June 29, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.



A service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Wesley Williams officiating. A reception for family and friends will follow the service.



Richard was born March 18, 1958, in Georgetown, Guyana, to Fernando Stanislaus Gomes and Lolita Gomes. He has lived in Brunswick since 1982 and was the owner and operator of Innovative Computer Systems, and founder and senior pastor of the former Sanctuary International Church.



Richard is survived by his high school sweetheart of 45 years, Joan Gomes; their children, Kevin Gomes (Kelly) of Atlanta, David Gomes (Jamy) and Kristina Gomes of Brunswick; and their grandchildren, Jacob Gomes and Izzy Nathan Casiano. Richard is also survived by his sisters, Suzanne Payne (Keith) of Ocala, Fla., Jennifer Spencer and Lisa St. John (Karl); aunt, Angela Hunte (Frank); stepmother, Dorthy Gomes of Barbados; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Reginald and Betty Williams of Atlanta; brothers-in-law, Roy Williams (Jean) of Canada, David Williams (Nancy) of Venezuela, Eddie Williams (Gail) of Atlanta and Teddy Williams of Atlanta; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Richard was preceded in death by his father, Fernando Gomes; mother and stepfather, Lolita and Bernhard Koeniger; grandparents, Mildred and Rupert Tello; uncle, Clement Tello; and sister-in-law, Patsy Williams.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Roosevelt Harris Jr., Senior Care Citizens Center, 2007 I St., Brunswick, GA 31520, or Georgia Hospice Care, 777 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 1, 2020



