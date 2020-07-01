Richard Stanislaus Gomes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Gomes

Richard Stanislaus Gomes, 62, of Brunswick, passed away June 29, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Wesley Williams officiating. A reception for family and friends will follow the service.

Richard was born March 18, 1958, in Georgetown, Guyana, to Fernando Stanislaus Gomes and Lolita Gomes. He has lived in Brunswick since 1982 and was the owner and operator of Innovative Computer Systems, and founder and senior pastor of the former Sanctuary International Church.

Richard is survived by his high school sweetheart of 45 years, Joan Gomes; their children, Kevin Gomes (Kelly) of Atlanta, David Gomes (Jamy) and Kristina Gomes of Brunswick; and their grandchildren, Jacob Gomes and Izzy Nathan Casiano. Richard is also survived by his sisters, Suzanne Payne (Keith) of Ocala, Fla., Jennifer Spencer and Lisa St. John (Karl); aunt, Angela Hunte (Frank); stepmother, Dorthy Gomes of Barbados; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Reginald and Betty Williams of Atlanta; brothers-in-law, Roy Williams (Jean) of Canada, David Williams (Nancy) of Venezuela, Eddie Williams (Gail) of Atlanta and Teddy Williams of Atlanta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Fernando Gomes; mother and stepfather, Lolita and Bernhard Koeniger; grandparents, Mildred and Rupert Tello; uncle, Clement Tello; and sister-in-law, Patsy Williams.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Roosevelt Harris Jr., Senior Care Citizens Center, 2007 I St., Brunswick, GA 31520, or Georgia Hospice Care, 777 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 1, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved