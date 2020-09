Richard ThompsonRichard Williams Thompson, 52, of Brunswick, died Wednesday at his residence.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at H&T Cemetery, 8107 Longford Road, Jesup, GA 31545.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.Frye Funeral Home, www.fryfh.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, September 19, 2020