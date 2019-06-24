Home

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
1953 - 2019
Ricki Riggs Obituary
Ricki Riggs

Ricki Riggs. 65, of St. Simons Island passed away Saturday. A visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

A celebration of Ricki?s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, where Rev. Darrell Joiner will officiate.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family request memorial contributions made in the honor of Ricki Lee Riggs to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick.
Published in The Brunswick News on June 24, 2019
