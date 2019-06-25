Ricki Riggs



Ricki Riggs, 65, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born Oct. 9, 1953, he was the son of the late Edwin Earl Riggs and the late Mona Thompson Riggs. Ricki was a graduate of Glynn Academy. He was retired from FLETC as a project manager. Ricki enjoyed traveling during Darci's military years, especially to Germany. He was of the Baptist faith.



Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Darci Riggs; son, Wade Riggs; daughter, Calli Riggs; granddaughter, Jade Riggs; brother, Butch Newton (Sue); sister, Gina Moran (Jack); and Ricki's sister Sherill Gomez who preceded him in death, and survived by her husband, Jamie Gomez.



A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga.



A celebration of Ricki's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, where the Rev. Darrell Joiner will officiate.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be made in the honor of Ricki Lee Riggs to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 25, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary