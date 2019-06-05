Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
3906 Whitlock St.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
3906 Whitlock St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Riley Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Riley Roberts Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Riley Roberts Jr. Obituary
Riley Roberts Jr.

Riley Roberts Jr., of Brunswick, died May 29, 2019, at his residence.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 3906 Whitlock St., with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Viewing will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

He is survived by his wife, Debra; children, Tracy (Robert) Roberts, DeJuana (Jessie) Causey, Jessie Riley, Riley (Kazue) Roberts III, Dwayne (Ira) Hicks and DaJa Roberts; siblings, Cleo Forehand, Violet Arrington, Joseph Roberts, Lester Allen, Cleopatra, Melissa, and Leroy Roberts, and Alvin "Baldhead" Allen; and other relatives.

He was a lifelong member of Bethel A.M.E., where he served as a steward and on the financial committee. He was a graduate of Risley High School and earned a B.S. from Brewton Parker College. Mr. Roberts was also a Vietnam veteran, having served in the Marine Corps, and was retired.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 5, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now