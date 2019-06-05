|
|
Riley Roberts Jr.
Riley Roberts Jr., of Brunswick, died May 29, 2019, at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 3906 Whitlock St., with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Viewing will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; children, Tracy (Robert) Roberts, DeJuana (Jessie) Causey, Jessie Riley, Riley (Kazue) Roberts III, Dwayne (Ira) Hicks and DaJa Roberts; siblings, Cleo Forehand, Violet Arrington, Joseph Roberts, Lester Allen, Cleopatra, Melissa, and Leroy Roberts, and Alvin "Baldhead" Allen; and other relatives.
He was a lifelong member of Bethel A.M.E., where he served as a steward and on the financial committee. He was a graduate of Risley High School and earned a B.S. from Brewton Parker College. Mr. Roberts was also a Vietnam veteran, having served in the Marine Corps, and was retired.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 5, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 5, 2019