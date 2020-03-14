Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rinehart & Sons Funeral Home
860 S. US Highway 301
Jesup, GA 31546
(912) 427-3718
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Golden Isles Church of God
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Golden Isles Church of God

Rita Odom Meeks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Odom Meeks Obituary
Rita Meeks

Rita Odom Meeks, 86, of Brunswick, Ga., died Friday, March 13, 2020, under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The Toombs County native had lived in Brunswick most of her adult life, was a member of Golden Isles Church of God, a homemaker and helpmeet for her husband, the Reverend Grover C. Meeks. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Her husband preceded her in death, along with her infant son, Gregory David Meeks; infant grandson, Landon Christopher Swain; her sons-in-law, Lewis Jerry Johnson and Leon L. Causey Jr.; seven siblings including her 99-year-old sister, Brunell Odom Hutcheson, who went to heaven on the same day and shares the same "homegoing" date with their father, Thomas William Odom, who passed in 1973. Her mother, Bessie Winge Odom, also preceded her in death.

Survivors are Connie Meeks Causey (John) Carter, Sheila Meeks Johnson (Gary) Hunt, Patti Meeks (Joey) Hale, James R. (Frances) Herndon, all of Brunswick; grandchildren, Candace Michelle (David) Jones, Angela Amy Causey, Gregory Eric (Annette) Williams, Andrew Harold (Taylor Troemel) Williams, Justin Christopher (Candy Ramirez) Hale and Gabrielle (Jacob) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Alexandria Khalen Jones, Eric Philip Wesley Potter, James Andrew Gregory Potter, Aubrey Nicole Johnson, Aaron Kristopher Jones, Bryan David Jones II, Jacob "Jake" Ryan Johnson Jr., Logan Drew Williams and Penelope Ann Swain; a sister, Juanita Odom Horne; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Golden Isles Church of God with the Reverends Darryl Joiner and Nathan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Gregory Williams, Andrew Williams, Justin Hale, Jacob Johnson, Eric Potter, Jimmy Potter and Randy Herndon. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian David Jones, James Herndon, John Lokey, P.A., Dr. Marsha Certain and her associates.

Visitation will be 12:30-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -