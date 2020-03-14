|
Rita Meeks
Rita Odom Meeks, 86, of Brunswick, Ga., died Friday, March 13, 2020, under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The Toombs County native had lived in Brunswick most of her adult life, was a member of Golden Isles Church of God, a homemaker and helpmeet for her husband, the Reverend Grover C. Meeks. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Her husband preceded her in death, along with her infant son, Gregory David Meeks; infant grandson, Landon Christopher Swain; her sons-in-law, Lewis Jerry Johnson and Leon L. Causey Jr.; seven siblings including her 99-year-old sister, Brunell Odom Hutcheson, who went to heaven on the same day and shares the same "homegoing" date with their father, Thomas William Odom, who passed in 1973. Her mother, Bessie Winge Odom, also preceded her in death.
Survivors are Connie Meeks Causey (John) Carter, Sheila Meeks Johnson (Gary) Hunt, Patti Meeks (Joey) Hale, James R. (Frances) Herndon, all of Brunswick; grandchildren, Candace Michelle (David) Jones, Angela Amy Causey, Gregory Eric (Annette) Williams, Andrew Harold (Taylor Troemel) Williams, Justin Christopher (Candy Ramirez) Hale and Gabrielle (Jacob) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Alexandria Khalen Jones, Eric Philip Wesley Potter, James Andrew Gregory Potter, Aubrey Nicole Johnson, Aaron Kristopher Jones, Bryan David Jones II, Jacob "Jake" Ryan Johnson Jr., Logan Drew Williams and Penelope Ann Swain; a sister, Juanita Odom Horne; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Golden Isles Church of God with the Reverends Darryl Joiner and Nathan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Gregory Williams, Andrew Williams, Justin Hale, Jacob Johnson, Eric Potter, Jimmy Potter and Randy Herndon. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian David Jones, James Herndon, John Lokey, P.A., Dr. Marsha Certain and her associates.
Visitation will be 12:30-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 14, 2020