Robbin Churchill
Robbin Alabaster Churchill passed away on St. Simons Island, Ga., on Sept. 11, 2020, with her two daughters by her side.
Born Robbin Bliss Alabaster on Aug. 25, 1943, to Robert Bliss Alabaster and Evelyn Hohler Alabaster, Robbin was the eldest of three daughters, and sister to Gwen Rocque (deceased) and Erica Graves.
She attended Briarcliff High School in Westchester County, N.Y., where she was actively involved in the drama club, cheerleading, choir and social committee. She later received her associate degree from Bennett College in Millbrook, N.Y.
It was in high school that Robbin met her beloved John Stewart Churchill. They married in 1963 and had three children, son Craig and daughters Karel and Tyler. Before his passing earlier this year, John and Robbin led a life of love and adventure that took them around the globe. They lived in Tokyo, Jacksonville, Sydney, Atlanta (twice), Williamstown, Mass., and most recently, St. Simons.
Where they didn't live, they visited. Whether planning annual reunions with friends or coordinating Christmas getaways with their growing family, Robbin and John loved to travel. No location was too far or too outrageous.
Robbin embraced each new destination with passion and enthusiasm, making and cultivating lifelong friendships and immersing herself in the local community. She was fun-loving and had remarkable energy often outpacing her daughter and granddaughter on her daily 5-mile East Beach walk. A member of the Junior League in New York, Atlanta, and Jacksonville, Robbin most recently served on the board for CASA Glynn, volunteered at Manna House and was active in the Flower Guild at Christ Church, where John sang in the choir.
The consummate hostess, Robbin loved to bring people together -- new friends and old. She was charming, curious and interested in everyone and everything. Her laugh was unmistakable and infectious. She was able to turn her passion for entertaining into a series of successful catering businesses including Calico Mushroom, To Dine For, and later, Come and Get It - Meals to Go with Tyler. Her creativity and business acumen also inspired Karel to start Le Marche, a caf and gift shop in Kentucky.
Robbin adored her family, and is survived by her three children; Craig Churchill and wife Sarah, Karel Churchill, and Tyler Mast and husband Roger. She is also survived by her six grandchildren-- Peter, Zachary, Lydia, Skyler, William and Spencer.
Funeral services will be a small family and friends gathering on St. Simons due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the New York School for the Deaf at http://www.nysd.net/donate.html
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 15, 2020