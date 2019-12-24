|
Bob Zell
Robert "Bob" Abraham Zell, 83, of Brunswick, Ga., died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Bob was born May 24, 1936, in Brunswick, Ga. He was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, and a 1954 graduate of Glynn Academy. He also attended North Georgia College. Bob was a member of Christ Church Frederica and served as an usher at St. Ignatius. He retired after having a successful career at Georgia Pacific.
Bob was the son of the late Maurice Zell and the late Mary Belin Zell. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Claire Breth; and his twin brother, Richard Zell. Left to cherish Bob's memories are his sister-in-law, Nancy Zell of Brunswick, Ga.; two nephews and their spouses, Gary and Teresa Zell of Ringoes, N.J., and John and Karen Zell of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a niece, Lee Zell of Atlanta, Ga. Bob is also survived by a special canine companion named Bulldog, which he loved dearly.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved and played a very active role in the lives of his niece and nephews. He enjoyed playing bridge twice a week and also enjoyed fishing. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside memorial service to honor Bob's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Becky Rowell and the Rev. Ashton Williston officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
The Brunswick News, December 24, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 24, 2019