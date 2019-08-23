|
Bob Johnson
Robert "Bob" Albrecht Johnson passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 22, 2019.
Bob was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 1, 1935. He graduated from Erasmus Hall High School and St. Johns University. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1958.
Bob had a long career in the corporate world with Pfizer Inc., General Foods and General Electric. He started his own very successful business in 1985, as a building and home improvement contractor.
Bob was predeceased by his mother, Charlotte Elizabeth Albrecht; and daughter, Stephanie Elizabeth Johnson.
He is survived by his loving partner and wife of 50 years, Gail Johnson; three daughters, Christine Johnson, Kimberly Johnson and Jennifer Johnson; two grandchildren, Francesca Gianfreda and Tommy Ponelli; and three great-grandchildren.
Bob enjoyed woodworking and made many beautiful bowls, shoehorns, boxes and furniture for family and friends. He will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date, and announced by Chapman Funeral Chapel.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 23, 2019