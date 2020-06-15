Robert Bean
Robert Bean

Robert Kenneth Bean, 79, of Brunswick, died on June 11at his residence. A graveside service is to be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery. Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be handling the cremation and arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 15, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
