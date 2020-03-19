|
|
Bob Howell
Robert Charles "Bob" Howell went home to be with the Lord early on the morning of Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age 83. Bob was born on Nov. 11, 1936, in the small town of Pahokee, Fla. He was a Vietnam veteran, so being born on what is now Veteran's Day seems very appropriate. Bob served in the United States Navy from June 1955 to June 1965.
After leaving the military, Bob and his family returned to Brunswick, Ga., where he worked as an insurance salesman until he was able to get a position with the United States Postal Service. He worked in the Brunswick Post Office and its area branches from March 1967 to October 1992 where many area residents came to know and admire him.
After his retirement, Bob did some part-time work at Winn Dixie as an "old bag" and Sears before going to work for Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. He worked there from January 2004 until January 2020 where his ministry to the community continued. He was requested by many to drive their family, host their loved one's visitation, or play for their memorial or funeral service. His genuine care for them during a time of loss went a long way toward soothing the ache of loss they were experiencing.
Bob spent the entirety of his life using his musical gifts to bless others. He played clarinet in school and was self-taught on both the piano and organ. He used those talents to play for churches wherever he lived; he also served as interim choir and music director for numerous churches through his lifetime. He played in the orchestra, and sang in choirs and vocal groups. He also played and/or sang for weddings and funerals, church services and family gatherings.
Bob was never still. His servant's heart kept him tender toward and alert to the needs of those around him. His love for the Lord, and his joy in Jesus created a compassionate and gentle spirit of love for others. One of the many ways he lived this was through his daily visits to the hospital where he encouraged and prayed with those there. He only stopped this ministry when his health no longer permitted.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Josie Marie McDowell Howell, who he always called "My Love." He met Josie while filling in as young adult choir director at First Baptist Church of Brunswick. They married Feb. 1, 1959. His devotion to her never diminished. It was never a smothering love, but one that encouraged Josie to remain the independent and beautiful woman he'd fallen in love with so many years before.
Bob was a devoted father of three; grandfather of 11; and great-grandfather of 19. Daughter, Eleanor Anne Howell, predeceased Bob by four years. Son, Fredrick Scott Howell resides with his wife, Lancie, in Brunswick, Ga. Daughter, Barbara Marie Howell Coulson, resides with her husband, George, in Haymarket, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give to COPD research through the . The family is planning a private burial and celebration of life per Bob's wishes.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 19, 2020
