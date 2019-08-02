|
Robert Thomas
Robert D. "Bobby" Thomas, went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Carolyn on July 30, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held Friday (August 2, 2019) at 12PM at Horsestamp Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Goode officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church.
Burial will follow in Horsestamp Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com
The Brunswick News, August 2, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 2, 2019