Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Horsestamp Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Horsestamp Methodist Church
Robert D. "Bobby" Thomas


1946 - 2019
Robert D. "Bobby" Thomas Obituary
Robert Thomas

Robert D. "Bobby" Thomas, went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Carolyn on July 30, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held Friday (August 2, 2019) at 12PM at Horsestamp Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Goode officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church.

Burial will follow in Horsestamp Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com

The Brunswick News, August 2, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 2, 2019
