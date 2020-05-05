Robert Debuc
Robert Debuc

Robert Debuc, 73, of Brunswick, died Sunday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

At his request, no service will be held.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 5, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 5, 2020.
