Robert Debuc
Robert Debuc, 73, of Brunswick, died Sunday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
At his request, no service will be held.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 5, 2020.