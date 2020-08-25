1/1
Robert Donald "Bob" Burke
Bob Burke

Robert Donald Burke, born Jan. 8, 1935, in Jersey City, N.J., departed this life Aug. 20, 2020.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, J. F. Burke and Florence Kearns Burke; his brother, Jack Burke; sister, Janet Burke Holsey; and grandson, Jamie Thatcher.

He is survived by his wife, Nelda Brantley Burke; and children, Robin Thatcher (James), John Burke (Marilyn), Lynn Burke-Mills (Mark) and Erin Burke; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Virginia Lange (Don), Barbara Avery (Herb) and Loren Falls (Mark). Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He attended St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, N.J., and received a B.S. degree in economics from Mount St. Mary?s University in Emmitsburg, MD.

Prior to his business career Bob proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, receiving an honorable discharge.

He worked for Texaco Inc., CIT Financial, Boss Manufacturing, Hornblower & Weeks, Hemphill, and Noyes. He was Senior Vice President at Eberstadt and Co. in New York City, and retired after serving four years as senior vice president of Institutional Sales for Dillon, Reed & Co., also in New York.

Bob was a member of the Downtown Athletic Club, New York, Knights of Columbus, St. William Church, The University Club in NYC, was a founding member of Spring Lake Golf Club in Spring Lake, N.J., and a member of Sea Island Golf Club and Ocean Forest, also on Sea Island.

Bob was a dedicated and accomplished golfer, devoted husband, loyal friend and the organizer of the Monday Men?s group at Sea Island for over 20 years. Ever warm and outgoing, Bob was an avid reader, traveler, lover of cinema, bon vivant and storyteller. He loved to quote Oscar Wilde. Truly blessed with the Irish gift of gab, Bob kept friends and family laughing till the end.

A graveside service will be scheduled for a later time.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga., www/edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 25, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 25, 2020.
