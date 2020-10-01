1/
Robert Earl Taunton Jr.
Robert Taunton Jr.

Robert Earl Taunton Jr. died unexpectedly from natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his residence, in Brunswick, Ga.

Born Dec. 12, 1960, at Warner Robins AFB, Ga., to MSgt. Robert E. Taunton Sr. and Edith Taunton, Robert was a world traveler, starting at a young age.

Having completed his master's at Auburn University, he was an environmental engineer with Dames and Moore/AECOM, in Atlanta, for 25 years.

He is survived by his three children, Austin, Karlee and Kendell, all residing in Atlanta; his sister, Johonna Diane Taunton Smith of Cassatt, S.C.; and his mother, Edith Taunton of Brunswick, Ga.

Services are pending.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 1, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 1, 2020.
