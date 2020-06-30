Robert Lee
Commander Robert "Bob" Edward Lee, U.S. Navy (Retired), entered into rest on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, in Augusta, Ga.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1940, to Timothy and Marie Fahey Lee in Boston, Mass.
Mr. Lee served his country in the United States Navy for 33 years, until his retirement in 1990, completing his career as the executive officer at Mayport Naval Air Station in Mayport, Fla. He then drove a bus for the Glynn County School System, and retired from there after 12 years.
Mr. Lee is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joseph, Jack, Will and Jimmy; and his sister, Mary Lambertson.
In addition to his wife of 40 years, Beatrice, of North Augusta, S.C.; survivors include his sons, Bobbie (Melinda) and Bill (Lori) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Brian (Melissa) of Jenkins, Ky.; daughters, Audrey Sumner of Marietta, Ga., and Cindy Joyner (Ricky) of North Augusta, S.C.; brother, Richard (Mary Lou) of Naples, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 U.S. Highway 17, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Poteet Funeral Home, Augusta, Ga., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 30, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 30, 2020.