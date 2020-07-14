Robert Hamlin



Robert "Bob" Hamlin, 70, of Kingsland, died Thursday at his residence.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of Coastal Camden Funeral Home.



Interment will follow at Homeward Cemetery, in Folkston.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, July 14, 2020



